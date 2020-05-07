SEOUL -- South Korea's imported car sale posted a double-digit growth last month on solid demand for German luxury brands, industry data showed Thursday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 22,945 in April, up 25.9 percent from a year ago, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & distributors Association (KAIDA).

German automaker Mercedes-Benz sold 6,745 vehicles here last month, becoming the best-selling foreign carmaker. It was up 3.1 percent from a year earlier. (S. Korea-Imported Car Sales-Growth)

- - - -

SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. Costco Wholesale Corporation on Wednesday reported net sales of 11.39 billion U.S. dollars for the retail month of April, the four weeks ended May 3, 2020, a decrease of 1.8 percent from 11.60 billion dollars last year.

April sales were negatively impacted by COVID-19. Stay-at-home orders, social distancing restrictions and some mandatory closures led to decreased traffic and sales in warehouses, while E-commerce grew by 85.7 percent from April last year, according to the report. (US-Costco-Sales)

- - - -

RABAT -- Morocco's unemployment rate rose to 10.5 percent in the first quarter from 9.1 percent in the same period last year, the official High Commission for Planning revealed Wednesday.

The number of the unemployed increased from 1,084,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to 1,292,000 in the first quarter of 2020, the high commission said. (Morocco-Unemployment Rate)

- - - -

HANOI -- Vietnam's total textile and garment export value in the first four months of this year dropped by 5.8 percent year-on-year to over 8.9 billion U.S. dollars, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Thursday.

Its largest export markets included the United States, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and China. In April alone, Vietnam's textile and garment exports decreased by 19.2 percent against March to some 1.9 billion U.S. dollars. (Vietnam -Garment Exports)