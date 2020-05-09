BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a verbal message of thanks to Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in reply to an earlier verbal message from the latter.

Saying he was very glad to receive Kim's warm and friendly message, Xi recalled that in February this year, Kim sent him a letter of sympathy over the COVID-19 outbreak and provided support for China's prevention and control efforts.

That has fully reflected the profound bond of amity Kim as well as the WPK and the DPRK government and people share with their Chinese counterparts, and vividly illustrated the solid foundation and strong vitality of the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK, said Xi, who also conveyed his deep gratitude and high appreciation.

Xi pointed out that after the coronavirus disease broke out, China, under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee and with strong support from various sides, has achieved significant strategic results in COVID-19 prevention and control through arduous efforts.

He added that he pays great attention to the epidemic prevention and control situation in the DPRK and the health of its people, and noted that Kim has guided the WPK and the DPRK people to carry out a series of epidemic prevention and control measures, which are leading to positive progress. The Chinese president said he is gratified and pleased with that.

China, Xi added, is willing to enhance anti-epidemic cooperation with the DPRK and provide as much support as its capacity allows for the DPRK in line with the latter's needs.

He also expressed his confidence that with the joint efforts of China and the DPRK as well as the international community, a final victory will be won in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Xi said he highly values the development of China-DPRK relations and stands ready to work with Kim to guide relevant departments of the two parties and countries to effectively implement the important consensuses between the two sides, strengthen strategic communication, and deepen exchanges and cooperation.

In so doing, the two neighbors can promote the continuous development of China-DPRK relations in the new era, bring more benefits to both countries and their people, and make positive contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, added the Chinese president.

In his verbal message sent to Xi on Thursday, Kim congratulated Xi on leading the CPC and the Chinese people to splendid achievements and great victories in the battle against the unprecedented epidemic, saying he highly appreciates that.

Kim expressed his firm belief that under Xi's leadership, the CPC and the Chinese people will surely further consolidate and expand the successes made so far and win a final victory.

He also wished Xi good health, sent greetings to all CPC members, and expressed his hope that the relationship between the WPK and the CPC will grow closer and enjoy sound development.