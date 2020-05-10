SEOUL, May 10 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,874.

The daily caseload was the highest in 28 days since April 12, after having hovered below 20 for the past three weeks.

Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,127.

No death was confirmed for the third consecutive day, leaving the death toll at 256. The total fatality rate stood at 2.35 percent.

A total of 42 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,610. The total recovery rate was 88.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 663,000 people, among whom 642,884 tested negative for the virus and 10,128 were being checked.