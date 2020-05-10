BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry Sunday morning said 128 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,277 positive cases were reported since Saturday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 2,109 and total cases to 62,939.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Sunday, 2,109 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

On Saturday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 59,662, and the death toll was 1,981.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,874.

The daily caseload was the highest in 28 days since April 12, after having hovered below 20 for the past three weeks.

Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,127.

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Six out of Australia's eight states and territories have recorded zero new cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday.

Hunt said there had been 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia overnight, bringing the national total to 6,939.

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight as the country is preparing for a possible downgrade of COVID-19 Alert Level, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

One case is a household contact of an earlier case linked to an Auckland aged care facility, where there was a cluster outbreak. The second case is a person who travelled back from overseas.

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- The Brazilian Congress declared on Saturday a three-day period of mourning for the victims of the novel coronavirus disease.

The decree, promoted by Rodrigo Maia, president of the Chamber of Deputies, and Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Senate, was published in an extra edition of the "Official Gazette of the National Congress."

- - - -

WUHAN -- One new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The commission said the patient was domestically transmitted in the provincial capital Wuhan.

As of Saturday, Hubei had reported 68,129 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,334 in Wuhan.

- - - -

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on Saturday condemned the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party's "ill-timed and irrational" call to end the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The levels of incitement by DA leader John Steenhuisen and the call for civil disobedience remain reckless and childish, and cannot go unchallenged, the ANC said after a virtual parliamentary caucus meeting.