BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number to 1,016 with 688 recoveries.

Among the newly infected, three are medical workers, raising the total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 235, with 180 recoveries, Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- Retail card spending across New Zealand fell more than 2.6 billion NZ dollars (1.6 billion U.S. dollars) as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Monday.

"The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result of businesses hibernating because of the COVID-19 lockdown," retail statistics manager Kathy Hicks said in a statement.

- - - -

CHANGCHUN -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

The provincial health commission said the three domestically transmitted cases in the city of Jilin were all close contacts of earlier confirmed cases in Shulan, a county-level city administered by the city of Jilin. Of the three, one was earlier an asymptomatic case.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 35 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 00:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,909.

After hitting the bottom at two on May 6, the daily caseload continued to grow from 12 on Friday to 18 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday each.

- - - -

WUHAN -- An official has been sacked in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province after the city recently reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, local authorities said Monday.

Zhang Yuxin was removed from his posts for poor management over the closing-off and control of the Sanmin residential community, which is under the jurisdiction of Changqing Street, where Zhang served as secretary and member of the Changqing Street working committee of the Communist Party of China.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's export plunged 46.3 percent for the first 10 days of this month compared to the same period of last year due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which takes up about half of the export-driven economy, amounted to 6.92 billion U.S. dollars in the May 1-May 10 period, down 46.3 percent from 12.88 billion dollars tallied a year earlier, according to Korea Customs Service.