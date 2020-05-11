Mon, 11 May 2020

China and Nepal squabble over sovereignty of Mt Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal - A tweet by Beijing's state-run media agency -- China Global Television Network (CGTN) -- on May 2 ...

U.S. so divided both Repubicans and Democrats could 'win' in 2020

With six months to go until November's 2020 election, dozens of America's top legal minds convened to consider what would ...

U.S. Congress ensures bailout funds channeled to Wall Street firms

Over the last decade, Congress's approval ratings have hovered around the mid-teens or low 20s, reflecting the reality that our ...

Public becoming increasingly agitated about uncertainty ahead

The first of two terrifying realities rush to mind when one stops long enough to consider what the underlying revealed ...

Seventy five years on, Russia pays tribute to those who defeated Nazis

MOSCOW, May 9 (Xinhua) - Russia on Saturday briefly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis ...

Three Trump appeals to hit court next week

Article II of the U.S. Constitution vests the executive power of the federal government in a president, not a king. ...

Stocks in Asia make sizeable gains, China's market however ends flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia moved higher on Monday, as countries around the world began reopening, or finalising ...

Downward trajectory of Indian currency must end

NEW DELHI - My first journey from India to foreign lands began in 1952 when I boarded the Italian passenger ...

Chinese cargo being moved by train on the rise

BEIJING, China May 10 (Xinhua) - China's rail freight volume, an indicator of broad economic activity, rose slightly in the ...

Americans love postal service, but President Trump wants to kill it

Bill Boone was a fresh-faced 23-year-old in 1952 when he cast his first ballot for U.S. president, while proudly serving ...

Wall Street joins worldwide rally, all indices advance

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks, joining a worldwide rally, roared on Friday despite data indicating that 20.5 million ...

Dollar dips after Labor Dept., says 20.5 million jobs lost last month

NEW YORK, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar dipped in late trading on Friday after data showed a record ...

