Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on ton Tuesday has conveyed its profound grief and condolences to the families of those who died in the recent Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy.

The TDP general body also demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Government make stringent efforts to ensure compensation to the victims on par with the package that would be given in South Korea by LG Polymers company.

The TDP, at its first online general body meeting here, observed two minutes of silence in memory of deceased persons.

Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presided over the meeting, which was attended by politburo members, party in-charges, people's representatives and general body members.

"The Opposition party in the state condemned what it described as a misinformation campaign by YSRCP government that previous TDP regime gave permissions to the polymers company. All proofs were available to show that YSRCP Government has given permissions for polystyrene and expandable polystyrene while recommending the same to the Central government. It challenged the ruling party leaders to prove their allegations over TDP giving pollution clearances to the company," said a press release from the TDP.

Asking Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy to own responsibility, the TDP passed a resolution demanding that LG Polymers be closed down at its present location for developing a garden park to improve environment there in the future health interests of the local populations in surrounding villages.

"Gas tragedy was a human error as styrene storage tank temperature rose to 130 to 15 degrees as against the required 20 degrees. Pollution Control Board and Forensic Lab have blamed lack of proper supervision on temperature maintenance and self polymerisation in the tank. YSRCP MLA Dharmasri's comment on many people wishing for deaths in their families to get Rs 1 crore compensation as per CM's announcement was highly condemnable," the press release said.

The TDP accused Andhra Pradesh government of lying to the courts and shifting CM Camp Office to Visakhapatnam from May 28 in violation of court's orders. "Ruling party flag colours were being applied to government buildings and premises despite the cancellation of two GOs," the TDP said.

The Opposition party paid rich tributes to nurses on the occasion of World Nurses Day and lauded their sacrifices and risky efforts to save Coronavirus victims.

"Ruling party leaders acted as super-spreaders of virus with common women blaming them for putting their health at risk with their irresponsible activities. The Government was not moved though TDP demanded Rs 5,000 assistance to poor people who were suffering due to lack of work for 55 days in lockdown period," the TDP said.

The TDP leaders stressed the need for providing support and relief to migrant workers coming on foot from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

"Navaratnalu have turned into nine lies programme, as YSRCP has stopped welfare activities for BCs, SC, ST, Muslims, Brahmins and Kapus after coming to power. All programmes launched by TDP for poor people's welfare were halted. By opening floodgates to liquor, the ruling party had turned sacrifices of front line soldiers in Coronavirus fight intoa mere waste. Anna Canteens were closed and all programmes like Chandranna Beema were cancelled," the TDP further said.

The general body condemned rise in electricity bills, while already people were suffering on account of increases prices of sand, liquor, cement and so on. "YSRCP leaders were looting public funds in the name of land acquisition for house sites distribution to poor families," the TDP added. (ANI)