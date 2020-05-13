SEOUL, May 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 26 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,962.

After hitting the bottom at two on May 6, the daily caseload continued to rise and stay around 30 in recent days.

The higher caseload came as a cluster infection was found from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

Of the new cases, four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,142.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 259. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 25 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,695. The total recovery rate was 88.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 695,000 people, among whom 665,379 were tested negative for the virus and 19,579 are being checked.