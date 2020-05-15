SEOUL, May 15 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 27 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,018.

The daily caseload hovered around 30 for six straight days as a cluster infection was found from clubs and bars at the multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,150.

No death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 260. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 59 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,821. The total recovery rate was 89.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 726,000 people, among whom 695,854 tested negative for the virus and 19,875 are being checked.