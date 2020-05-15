NANJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese football star Wang Shuang has yet to hit her best form, according to the head coach of China's women's national football team.

The Chinese team gathered in the country's eastern city of Suzhou on Tuesday for a 16-day training camp to prepare for their Olympic qualifier play-off against South Korea.

"If 10 is the full mark, I would rate four for Wang's current game," Jia Xiuquan told reporters on Thursday following a training session.

"But, they [Wang and two other teammates who hail from Wuhan] have no difficulties adapting to the training plans physically, as they all have solid foundations," he added.

Wang, 25, was only able to join up with the national team last month after being stuck in her hometown Wuhan for 76 days after the city was locked down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I hadn't played competitive football for more than two months, which had a big impact on my game. I think it takes time to recover," said the former Paris Saint-Germain striker.

China's two-legged playoffs against South Korea were slated for June 4 and 9, but it is uncertain whether they will go ahead as scheduled, with both countries continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.