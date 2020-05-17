BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 9,709 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 281,752, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Sunday.

The single-day increase has fallen below 10,000 for two consecutive days, the center's data showed.

The death toll grew by 94 to 2,631, while 67,373 people have now recovered, including 4,207 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,050.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for two straight days. Of the new cases, seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,167.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 262. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippine health department reported on Sunday 208 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,513.

In a daily bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said 74 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 2,635. It said that seven more patients have died from the COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 824.

- - - -

BEIJING -- More targeted and effective measures should be carried out to step up the screening, isolation and hospitalization of COVID-19 patients amid efforts to avert rebounds of the domestic epidemic, a Chinese health official said Sunday.

The nine new confirmed cases reported on the Chinese mainland over the last three days were all from close contacts under medical observation, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

- - - -

VIENTIANE -- The remaining five COVID-19 patients in Laos have only experienced light symptoms, according to a Lao official.

Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under Lao Ministry of Health Rattanaxay Phetsavanh told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Sunday that five COVID-19 patients, who are treated in Mittaphab Hospital have light symptoms or no noticeable symptoms at all.

- - - -

KAMPALA -- A total of 24 cross-border cargo truck drivers on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda, taking the total number of infections to 227 in the country, the health ministry said.

Out of 2,044 samples collected from cross-border truck drivers, the 24 new cases comprise 14 Kenyans, six Tanzanians and four Ugandans, the ministry said in a statement.

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 40,151 with 873 deaths in Pakistan, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry Sunday morning.

A total of 1,352 new cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the statistics revealed.

Overall, 27,937 patients are under treatment in different hospitals while 11,341 have recovered completely, which is 28.2 percent of the total confirmed cases.