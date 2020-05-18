The final day of qualifiers before the May Melee Tournament saw some upsets and expected results.

The Philadelphia Fusion (12-1) rolled over the Vancouver Titans, 3-0. The Fusion set the internet on fire by starting streamer/Doomfist specialist, DPS Philip "ChipSa" Graham for the first game on Oasis, which the Fusion took 2-0. ChipSa got subbed out after that, but it seemed to not matter which lineup the Fusion fielded against the Titans (2-6).

Vancouver has struggled throughout the year with timing and coordination of dives, and Sunday was no exception. Philadelphia took Volskaya Industries 2-1 and won a perfect 3-0 on Rialto to close out the series and take momentum into the May Melee tournament.

The Paris Eternal (7-5) picked up a convincing 3-0 win over the Dallas Fuel (4-6), on the back of DPS Nicolas "NiCOgdh" Moret, who played Reaper and Echo to near perfection. Paris took Lijiang Tower 2-0, Temple of Anubis 2-1, and closed out the series with a 3-1 win on Junkertown. Dallas falls from 12th to 14th with the loss, while Paris remains at sixth in the overall standings.

Elsewhere, the Guangzhou Charge (8-6) continued their impressive recent run with a 3-2 win over the Chengdu Hunters (4-10). The Charge started the series up 2-0 with a 2-0 win on Ilios and a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis.

The Hunters fired back with a full-hold 1-0 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and a 2-1 win on Hollywood to force a tiebreaker. On Oasis, the Charge came alive again and wrapped up a 2-0 win to take the series and the No. 1 seed for the Asian Region May Melee tournament.

In other Sunday action, the Hangzhou Spark (6-7) took a dominant 3-0 series win over the London Spitfire (4-5). The Spark took Ilios 2-0, Temple of Anubis 2-0 and completed the sweep with a 3-0 win on Rialto, denying the Spitfire a single map point throughout the series.

Finally, the Los Angeles Valiant (5-6) held off a near reverse-sweep by the Toronto Defiant (4-8) and took home a 3-2 series win. The Valiant started with a 2-0 win on Busan and a 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis, then the Defiant full-held Watchpoint: Gibraltar 1-0 and won Hollywood 3-2 to force a tiebreaker. While the Defiant fought hard on Ilios, the Valiant soared to a 2-0 win and took the series win.

Week 16 will mark the beginning of the May Melee Tournaments for the Asian and American region. Exact start date, time and matchups TBD.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 12-1, 38-14-0, 24

2. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 11-2, 35-9-1, 26

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 8-2, 26-11-2, 15

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 9-3, 31-13-0, 18

5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 7-4, 23-14-0, 9

6. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 7-5, 26-21-0, 5

7. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 8-6, 26-27-0, -1

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 5-5, 20-15-0, 5

9. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 4-4, 12-14-1, -2

10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 6-7, 22-26-1, -4

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 5-6, 20-24-0, -4

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-5, 17-19-3, -2

13. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 4-5, 14-21-0, -7

14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-6, 17-22-0, -5

15. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 5-9, 22-31-3, -9

16. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-8, 22-28-0, -6

17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-10, 21-31-1, -10

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-6, 8-20-0, -12

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-10, 16-32-0, -16

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-10, 10-34-3, -24

--Field Level Media