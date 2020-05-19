ILOILO CITY, May 18 (PIA) - - The provincial government of Guimaras has set aside P8.8-million from its Bayanihan Grant to Provinces fund to purchase 4,000 test kits to further boost its fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID 19).

Guimaras received some P28,771,128.00. under the Bayanihan Grant to Provinces, a one-time financial assistance of the national government to the provinces' efforts to address COVID 19 pandemic.

Test kits bought include 1,000 rapid test kits worth P850,000.00 and 3,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits manufactured in South Korea worth P7,950,000.00.

The press report of the province's public information and relations unit (PIRU) said the PCR test kits will be stored at the Western Visayas Medical Center as the province has no capacity to store the kits at 25 degrees temperature.

Governor Samuel Gumarin said, in the press report, that with the procurement of the testing kits, they can start their testing because they have now their own resources.

Those who will be prioritized in the targeted testing that will be carried out are frontliners, repatriated overseas Filipino workers and returning stranded local individuals.

On the other hand, the provincial government has also converted the Halfway House and Livelihood Training Center (HHLTC) of the Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) as facility for repatriated OFWs and returning residents for their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Located at Barangay Lanipe in Nueva Valencia town, the facility was constructed to serve as temporary shelter for the clients of the PPA who have no home or immediate family to return to after the termination of their probation and parole period.

The facility was not yet utilized by PPA which did not hesitate in letting the province use it for quarantine purposes, according to Gumarin in a PIRU press report. Currently, three seafarers are quarantined in the facility.

Gumarin has issued Executive Order No. 45 adopting the guidelines in the entry of repatriated and returning residents where they will be subjected to mandatory quarantine protocol. While the repatriates are quarantined, the provincial government will provide their needs.

The island province remains free from COVID 19, to date. (JSC/laf/PIA6-Iloilo)