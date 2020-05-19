SEOUL, May 18 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 15 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,065.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for three straight days. Of the new cases, 10 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,177.

The domestic infection stayed in single digits for the third consecutive day.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 263. The total fatality rate stood at 2.38 percent.

A total of 16 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,904. The total recovery rate was 89.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 753,000 people, among whom 726,053 tested negative for the virus and 16,093 are being checked.