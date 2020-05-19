TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday with hopes for the full restart of the economy, as COVID-19 cases continued to drop.

The upbeat sentiment outweighed concerns over data showing that Japan's economy had contracted for a second straight quarter and entered a technical recession. (Tokyo-Stocks-Closing)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean banks' loan delinquency ratio fell in March as the country's policy rate was cut to a record low, financial watchdog data showed Monday.

The ratio of bank loans, overdue at least one month, was 0.39 percent of the total at the end of March, down 0.04 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service. (South Korea-Banking-Loan delinquency)

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand stock market's indicator, the S&P/NZX 50 index, jumped by 0.25 percent to 10,758 on Monday.

The jump was led by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, which went up by 5.75 percent to 4.6 NZ dollars (2.74 U.S. dollars), while SeaDragon Limited dropped by 10.59 percent to 0.076 NZ dollars. (New Zealand-Stock-Market)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- Resources led the Australian share market to a firmly higher finish on Monday, as commodity prices rebounded and investor confidence lifted.

At the market close, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 55.70 points or 1.03 percent at 5,460.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 64.70 points or 1.18 percent at 5,557.50. (Australia-Stocks)