People walk on a street in Sydney, Australia, on May 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

-- India: deaths cross 3,000 mark, total cases rise to 96,16

-- Russia: single-day increase has fallen below 10,000 for three consecutive days, total cases grow to 290,678,

-- Morocco: received a medical donation from the China Development Bank

-- Australia: 12 McDonald's forced to close after delivery driver tests positive

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

A girl looks on as she boards a train to her home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, May 17, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry on Monday morning said 157 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 5,242 positive cases were reported since Sunday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 3,029 and total cases to 96,169.

On Sunday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 90,927, and the death toll was 2,872.

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 8,926 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 290,678, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The single-day increase has fallen below 10,000 for three consecutive days, the center's data showed.

- - - -

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's health authorities reported 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,216.

The country's Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said that among 1,669 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 78 came back positive.

- - - -

A man takes a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 at a vegetable market in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

KATHMANDU -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal crossed 300 mark with the addition of nine cases on Monday morning, Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said.

The number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 304, the ministry said in a press statement on Monday.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 15 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,065.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for three straight days. Of the new cases, 10 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,177.

- - - -

Soldiers wearing masks are seen on a military vehicle in Sale, Morocco, May 16, 2020. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

RABAT -- Morocco recently received a medical donation from the China Development Bank (CDB) to help the North African country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDB said.

The donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, arrived on Thursday night in Morocco's Casablanca airport by a flight of Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc from China's capital Beijing, the CDB said on Friday.

- - - -

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 140 in the country.

The latest confirmed cases are Mongolian nationals who returned home from Russia last week, according to the NCCD.

- - - -

Workers make surgical gowns at a garment factory in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

YANGON -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has risen to 187, with three more confirmed cases reported on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Of the newly confirmed cases, two patients are from Kayin state while another one is from Thanintharyi region, the release said.

- - - -

SYDNEY -- On Monday, 12 McDonald's outlets in the Australian state of Victoria were forced to close after a delivery driver tested positive for the virus.

The driver interacted with a small number of restaurant staff while asymptomatic, according to the McDonald's, and no other employees had tested positive as of Monday morning. ■