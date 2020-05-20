SEOUL, May 20 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 32 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 11,110.

The daily caseload rose above 30 in nine days. Of the new cases, eight were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,189.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 263. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 128 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,066. The total recovery rate was 90.6 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 776,000 people, among whom 748,972 tested negative for the virus.