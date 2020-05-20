BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 8,764 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 308,705, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday.

KAMPALA -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held talks by telephone on the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and furthering bilateral ties.

Museveni in a tweet on Wednesday said the talks held on Tuesday were fruitful.

"We look forward to defeating this pandemic and strengthening ties between our two countries," Museveni said.

CANBERRA -- South Australia's state government has fast-tracked the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Premier Steven Marshall announced on Wednesday morning that cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen and serve up to 10 patrons indoors and a further 10 outdoors from Friday.

Pubs will reopen from June 5 for the Queen's Birthday long weekend, three days earlier than previously planned.

SHANGHAI -- China has donated medical supplies to 563 friendship cities in 116 countries as of Monday, data from the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) showed.

The donations include 41 million masks, 2.28 million protective suits, 1.75 million pairs of gloves, 143,000 face shields and 82,000 testing kits, said Deng Lan with the CPAFFC, at a video conference on Tuesday.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 32 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 11,110.

The daily caseload rose above 30 in nine days. Of the new cases, eight were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,189.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 797 within one day to 176,007, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country rose by 83 to 8,090, it added.