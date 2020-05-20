Wed, 20 May 2020

U.S. president continues to talk up hydroxychloroquine

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump is defending his promotion and personal use of an anti-malaria drug as a ...

Wall Street joins European bourses, sending stocks lower

U.S. stocks and financial markets posted losses Tuesday amid predictions of slow economic recovery.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve ...

Three decades after kidnapping, son is returned to parents

A Chinese couple whose son was abducted in a hotel in 1988 have been reunited with him after 32 years.Mao ...

More than 70% of Covid-19 cases in Israel spread by arrivals from U.S.

TEL AVIV, Israel - While the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the UnIted States is shockingly higher than ...

U.S. attorney general rebuffs calls by Trump to investigate Obama

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday quashed calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Justice ...

Trump taking drug FDA has warned against using

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he ...

Stock markets in Asia fail to follow Wall Street lead, finish higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets continue to follow a different playbook to the U.S. and Europe on Wednesday.Despite ...

The rise of the Australian smart city

Moreton Bay is benefiting from adopting smart city infrastructure, writes Paul Budde.MORETON BAY Regional Council in South-East Queensland is one ...

UK unemployment benefit claims soar by 69.1 pct in April: ONS

LONDON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of people claiming jobless benefit in Britain monthly soared by 69.1 percent in ...

Lift in Asia markets keep global rally on boil

SYDNEY, NSW Australia - Stocks on Asian markets made strong gains on Tuesday following overnight advances in Europe, the United ...

Texan, Californian and New York governments to resume sports

Governors from New York, California and Texas announced Monday that professional sports could resume in their respective states in the ...

