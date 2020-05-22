BEIJING -- Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.55 percent, at 2,867.92 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.94 percent lower at 10,845.4 points.

- - - -

BANGKOK -- The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index Thursday moved down 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent to close at 1,320.69 points.

Some 15.57 billion shares worth 70.21 billion baht (about 2.22 billion U.S. dollars) changed hands.

- - - -

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VN-Index, the stock market index of Ho Chi Minh City bourse in southern Vietnam, closed at 862.73 points on Thursday, up 9.82 points, or 1.15 percent against the previous trading day.

On Thursday, VN30-Index, a benchmark index for the southern bourse, which tracks the 30 leading stocks by both market capitalization and liquidity, closed at 815.55 points, up 12.23 points or 1.52 percent.

- - - -

MUMBAI -- Indian markets closed higher on Thursday despite final hour profit booking erases some of intraday gains.

The benchmark S&P, BSE Sensex closed at 30,932.90, 114.29 points or 0.37 percent up compared to its previous close at 30,818.61.

- - - -

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian stock market ended higher on Thursday.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) was at 1,452.11 up 16.99 points or 1.18 percent, and the Emas was at 10,305.10 up 141.49 points or 1.39 percent.

- - - -

SINGAPORE -- Singapore stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.26 percent, or 6.6 points, to close at 2,555.34.

The STI index went down 0.75 percent, or 19.39 points, to close at 2,561.94 on Wednesday.

- - - -

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's stocks finished lower on Thursday, with the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) Index down 0.81 point, or 0.12 percent, to close at 665.24.

A total of 7,773 shares worth 48.8 million riels (11,879 U.S. dollars) was traded, the CSX said, adding that the drop was mainly driven by garment manufacturer Grand Twins International (GTI), whose price further fell by 1.12 percent to 3,540 riels (0.86 dollar) per share.

- - - -

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong stocks closed down 119.92 points, or 0.49 percent, to 24,280.03 points on Thursday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 24,208.16 and 24,528.91. Turnover totaled 124.26 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 16.03 billion U.S. dollars).

- - - -

YANGON -- Myanmar's stock market closed on Thursday with a decrease of 0.16 percent or 0.71 points, compared to the previous trading day, according to figures by the Yangon Stock Exchange (YSX).

The Myanmar Stock Price Index (MYANPIX) reached 444.98 points after closure, down from 445.69 points on Wednesday.

- - - -

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day winning streak, with investors opting to secure recent gains rather than chase the market higher ahead of key economic data due out from the United States and Europe later in the day.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 3.48 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish at 1,491.21.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher Thursday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 8.67 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 1,988.31. Trading volume stood at 588 million shares worth 8.5 trillion won (6.9 billion U.S. dollars).

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand stock market's indicator, the S&P/NZX 50 index, dropped by 0.52 percent to 10,732 on Thursday.

The drop was led by TruScreen Limited, which went down by 7.94 percent to 0.058 NZ dollars (0.035 U.S. dollars), while Kingfish Limited jumped by 11.11 percent to 0.05 NZ dollars.

- - - -

SYDNEY -- The Australian share market sank on Thursday, breaking a four-session streak of improvements, and falling short of a fifth session which would have been a major milestone since the COVID-19 crisis took hold.

At the market close the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 22.60 points or 0.41 percent at 5,550.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 19.30 points or 0.34 percent at 5,660.80.