SEOUL, May 23 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 23 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 11,165.

The daily caseload stayed above 20 for the second straight day. Of the new cases, four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,204.

Two more deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll at 266. The total fatality rate stood at 2.38 percent.

A total of 32 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,194. The total recovery rate was 91.3 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 814,000 people, among whom 781,686 tested negative for the virus and 21,569 are being checked.