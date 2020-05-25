The Shanghai Dragons recorded a dramatic reverse-sweep of the Seoul Dynasty on Sunday to post a 4-3 victory and win the inaugural May Melee tournament for the Asian Region.

The Dragons claimed a $40,000 prize for winning the tournament.

The Seoul Dynasty won the first three maps to take control of the finals. Interestingly, Joon-yeong "Profit" Park was given more freedom to play Tracer as opposed to the recently-released Echo, who has been a thorn in Seoul's side since her addition to the game.

The Dynasty took Lijiang Tower 2-1, Blizzard World 3-2 and Hanamura 2-1 to threaten the finals sweep.

The Dragons looked out of sorts, very unlike the team that had just swept one of the premier teams in the league in third-seeded New York Excelsior. After an unforced error cost them a chance to tie Game 2, it looked like the Dragons' collective mental strength had cracked, but Shanghai turned things around.

Substituting in rookie DPS prodigy Jae-won "LIP" Lee and tank Eui-Seok "Fearless" Lee down 0-3, Shanghai decided to run their best composition, dive, and force Seoul to play Echo. While Profit is an all-time great on Tracer, his middling Echo was an issue the Dynasty could not overcome.

Shanghai surged and took control of the series with a definitive 1-0 full-hold on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. After that, Shanghai took Busan 2-0, King's Row 3-2, and made a herculean overtime push on Junkertown to take that map 5-3 and complete the reverse sweep.

Both teams had to earn their spots in the finals.

For Seoul, that meant upsetting top-seeded Guangzhou Charge, 3-2. The Charge, who got to the semifinals with a first-round bye, looked strong on a variety of composition styles. This was expected with the Charge's flexible DPS players, but the big surprise was that Seoul was equally as flexible, when they had turned in historically poor performances in metas other than double shield.

The Dynasty started with a 2-1 victory on Lijiang Tower, then the Charge got on the board with a 3-1 win on Hollywood. After the break, Seoul took Temple of Anubis 2-1 before Guangzhou captured Junkertown 2-1 to force a series-deciding map. In the end, Seoul played to its strengths, putting DPS Profit on Tracer and Tank Jae-hee "Gesture" Hong on Winston. The Dynasty took Busan 2-1 to secure the 3-2 series win.

On the other side of the semifinal bracket, the Shanghai Dragons gave New York Excelsior the business in a clinical 3-0 sweep. New York was stubborn in its choice of compositions, not swapping despite Shanghai playing in a way to counter its opposition's choice of heroes. Shanghai took Oasis 2-0, King's Row 3-1 and Temple of Anubis 2-1 to advance to the finals.

