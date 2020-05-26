Tue, 26 May 2020

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Hong Kong protesters hit with tear gas, water cannon

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon and pepper balls at separate groups totaling thousands of ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

Trump back playing golf as U.S. returns to 'normal'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking ...

Nikkei 225 jumps 353 points, stocks in China struggle

SYDNEY, Australia - Tokyo and Sydney shares took off on Monday, and while stocks gained in Shanghai and Hong Kong, ...

Giant car rental operator bankrupt despite $1 billion in reserves

ESTERO, Florida - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.and certain U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter ...

Disadvantaged children engage in live video chat for Ramadan shopping

DUBAI, UAE - The world's largest themed mall which caters for more than 21 million visitors a year has had ...

China economic activity bouncing back quickly

WASHINGTON, DC May 23 (Xinhua) - The domestic drivers for the Chinese economy are looking much better and Chinese domestic ...

Wall Street tug of war Friday, major indices finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled on Friday going into the long weekend, torn between worsening numbers around ...

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn