BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

SYDNEY -- A 30-year-old man in the Australian State of Queensland has become the country's youngest person to die from COVID-19, taking the national death toll to 103.

State authorities told reporters on Wednesday that the man, who is from the remote central Queensland region of Blackwater, passed away overnight, testing positive for the virus after his death.

- - - -

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Disease reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide tally to 148.

"A total of 248 tests for COVID-19 were conducted at three laboratories in the country yesterday and seven of them were positive," Dulmaa Nyamkhuu, head of the center, said at a press conference.

- - - -

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total number of infections to 1,520.

Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said at his daily online news briefing that 3,706 tests for the virus were held in the past 24 hours.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 40 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,265.

The daily caseload rose above 40 in 49 days. Of the new cases, three were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,221.

- - - -

BEIJING -- China plans to provide financial support to Chinese and foreign air transport enterprises to enhance cargo transporting capacity and stabilize the global industry and supply chain amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial support will be offered for the refitting of passenger aircraft into cargo flights authorized by Chinese civil affairs authorities, as well as airlines that fly cargos with passenger air routes in and out the Chinese mainland from April 1, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that the Group of Seven (G7) Summit was planned to be held at the White House near the end of June.

"The President thinks no greater example of reopening in this transition to greatness would be the G7, and the G7 happening here and happening probably more towards the end of June," McEnany told reporters at a White House briefing.