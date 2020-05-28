BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia has decided to postpone the 2020 summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS initially scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg in July, the Kremlin announced Wednesday.

The new dates for the summits will be determined depending on the further development of the epidemiological situation in member countries and around the world, the Kremlin said in a statement.

- - - -

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa on Wednesday reported 1,673 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since the country reported its first case in early March.

As of Wednesday, the country's caseload has reached 25,937, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 79 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,344.

The daily caseload soared above 70 for the first time in 53 days since April 5. Of the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,232.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

Two imported cases were reported on the mainland, including one in Shanghai and one in Fujian, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 100,000 on Wednesday, reaching 100,047 as of 5:32 p.m. (2132 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,695,776 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

- - - -

SANTIAGO -- Chile on Wednesday said a total of 82,289 people around the country have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 841 people have died from the disease.

In the past 24 hours ending 9 p.m. Tuesday (0100 GMT Wednesday), 4,328 new cases of infection were detected and 35 more patients died, while 33,540 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak began.

- - - -

LOS ANGELES -- California saw more than 100,000 novel coronavirus infections on Wednesday, becoming the fourth state in the United States having reached the milestone when the state is rapidly reopening its economy.

According to the data updated by Johns Hopkins University, the total number of confirmed cases statewide surged past 100,000 about 11 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (1500 GMT).

- - - -

NICOSIA -- Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Wednesday a revised package to pump into the economy more than 1.2 billion euros (1.32 billion U.S. dollars), about 6 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product (GDP), to help it out of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

He added that businesses will also have the opportunity to draw up to 1.7 billion euros (1.87 billion dollars) in cheap loans.

- - - -

BRASILIA -- A total of 860,503 formal jobs in Brazil were wiped out in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the biggest monthly loss of jobs since records were kept in 1992, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure represents a 17.2 percent increase in job terminations compared to April 2019, as well as a 56.5 percent contraction in new employment opportunities.