FARAH, Afghanistan -- At least seven policemen were killed and three others wounded in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's western Farah province Wednesday night, the first major attack after a brief nationwide ceasefire ended, local police confirmed Thursday. (Afghanistan-Taliban-Attack)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stayed high at 61.5 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon fell 0.8 percentage points over the week to 61.5 percent this week. It stayed above 60 percent for the sixth consecutive week. (South Korea-President-Approval Rating)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.50 percent to tackle an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol and other monetary policy board members decided to slash the seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to an all-time low of 0.75 percent. (South Korea-Interest Rate-Cut)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia has decided to postpone the 2020 summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS initially scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg in July, the Kremlin announced Wednesday.

The new dates for the summits will be determined depending on the further development of the epidemiological situation in member countries and around the world, the Kremlin said in a statement. (Russia-Summits-Postponement)