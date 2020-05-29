SEOUL, May 29 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 58 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,402.

The daily caseload rose sharply for the past three days, recording 79 on Thursday and 40 on Wednesday each.

A new cluster infection was found at a logistics center of local e-commerce operator Coupang in Bucheon, just west of the capital Seoul.

At least 90 patients have been traceable to the distribution center in just five days since the first relevant case was confirmed on May 23.

Of the new cases, three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,235.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 269. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 23 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,363. The total recovery rate was 90.9 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 885,000 people, among whom 849,161 tested negative for the virus and 24,557 are being checked.