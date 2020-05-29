SEOUL, May 29 (Xinhua) -- South Korea will push for the special import of an experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, the health authorities said Friday.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a press briefing that the central clinical review board, composed of a group of local infectious disease experts, evaluated the safety and efficacy of remdesivr.

Jeong said the review board agreed on the need to introduce remdesivir given that there is no other antiviral drug to treat COVID-19.

The KCDC planned to ask the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for the special import of remdesivir as an emergency COVID-19 medication.

Remdesivir, developed by U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, is an investigational antiviral medicine to treat critically-ill COVID-19 patients in hospital.

It is given to patients through a vein injection once a day for up to 10 days. It was shown in clinical trials to shorten the recovery time for certain patients.