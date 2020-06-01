Mon, 01 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Israeli police shoot autistic Palestinian man suspecting he was armed

JERUSALEM - Israel's defense minister apologized on Sunday for the Israeli police's deadly shooting of an unarmed Palestinian man who ...

Use of masks outside homes in Dubai no longer mandatory at all times

DUBAI, UAE - The Dubai government is to relax restrictions on wearing face masks in public.Until Sunday, everyone regardless of ...

Something is Deeply Wrong in the American Psyche

Something is Deeply Wrong in the American Psyche. The Whole Thing about America is Wrong, Completely Wrong! A Sitting President ...

Americans continue to shun use of masks

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - At a grocery store in Alexandria, Virginia, customer Laura Shafor was dismayed about a couple who weren't ...

Man who knelt on neck of handcuffed African American man charged

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - A white police officer in the U.S. city of Minneapolis seen kneeling on the neck of a ...

Africa, then Asia to be invaded by locusts, says United Nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Horn of Africa region will experience another swarm of locust invasion in June ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks in sharp advance, U.S. dollar sinks

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rallied sharply on Monday, as the U.S. dollar crumbled. The big winner on equity ...

Centuries of belief lost as News Corp newspapers close

News Corp's closing of its community and regional papers, with few remaining and others online-only, cancels centuries of beliefs about ...

NSW, Australia, pushes infracture pipeline out to $100 billion

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia's most-populated state is to throw another $3 billion at infrastructure projects to boost employment prospects ...

Quarterly GDP in Macau drops by nearly half, services exports drop 60%

MACAU, May 30 (Xinhua) - The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Macau dropped by 48.7 percent year-on-year in real terms ...

China's top Internet firms record near 5% rise in business

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Internet and related services sectors have maintained expansion in the first four months, displaying ...

Trump unsettles U.S., global markets,

NEW YORK, New York - More rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump unsettled Wall Street on Friday, and undermined confidence ...

Movie Review

The Breaking Point
Breaking Point