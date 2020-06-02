The Overwatch League's break will last another week.

Online play will resume June 13, the circuit announced Monday in an update on the schedule page of its website. No further details regarding specific matches or schedules were posted.

The Overwatch League last was in action May 24, when the midseason May Melee concluded. No matches were played last weekend, but it was unclear when the hiatus would end until the website update was made Monday.

The May Melee saw the OWL split into a 13-team competition for North American clubs and a seven-team competition for Asian squads. Each region competed in a single-elimination bracket.

The top-seeded San Francisco Shock beat the second-seeded Florida Mayhem 4-2 in the North American final, and the second-seeded Shanghai Dragons won the final four maps to claim the Asian final 4-3 over the seventh-seeded Seoul Dynasty.

In the OWL regular season, the Philadelphia Fusion (13-1) and the Dragons (14-2) own the top two records. The Shock (11-2), the New York Excelsior (10-3) and the Mayhem (9-4) round out the top five.

The Overwatch League started its season Feb. 8, and it completed homestands in New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Houston before the coronavirus pandemic caused a two-week shutdown. Play resumed March 28 in an online-only format.

