BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- Brazil has registered a single-day increase of 623 COVID-19 deaths, raising the national death toll to 29,937, the health ministry said on Monday.

Over the last 24 hours, authorities have detected 12,247 new infections, taking its total to 526,447, while 211,080 patients have recovered.

- - - -

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 reached 10,167 on Monday after an increase of 237 deaths on the previous day, its Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 2,771 new cases, taking its total infections to 93,435.

- - - -

MUMBAI -- India's western state of Maharashtra and the state's political capital Mumbai crossed the 70,000 and 40,000 marks of confirmed COVID-19 cases respectively, according to official update late on Monday.

Maharashtra is the worst affected Indian state accounting for close to 38 percent or 70,013 cases in the country, while India's financial capital Mumbai has now turned into the epic center accounting for over 22 percent or 40,877 cases in India.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,541.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for two straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

- - - -

ISTANBUL -- Restaurants and cafes reopened on Monday in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul as the government is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

With full preparations made for the lunchtime, owners of restaurants located in the business quarters of the city were eager to serve the thousands of public workers who also returned to their offices on Monday.

- - - -

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed to 549 million U.S. dollars in March compared to 592 million U.S. dollars in the same period last year amid shocks to the external sector from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said on Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the imposition of a partial lockdown in Sri Lanka in the second half of March 2020 affected external sector performance," the CBSL said in a press release.

- - - -

WUHAN -- Central China's Hubei Province reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, Hubei had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.