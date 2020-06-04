WASHINGTON -- White House officials have decided not to release updated economic projections this summer, as the economic toll from the COVID-19 outbreak continues to mount, the Washington Post has reported.

Citing three people with knowledge of the decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the report said White House will not provide updated projections on economic trends such as unemployment, inflation and economic growth in a mid-session review of the annual federal budget proposal. (US-White House-Economic Projection)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea unveiled the country's biggest-ever supplementary budget plan Wednesday to tackle an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

The extra budget plan worth 35.3 trillion won (28.5 billion U.S. dollars) will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. (S.Korea-COVID-19-Budget)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- The Thai cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a 290 billion baht (9.18 billion U.S. dollars) budget bid by a consortium for the development of a third passenger terminal at the U-Tapao International Airport in Thailand's east, near the famous beach resort of Pattaya.

The airport project is part of the Eastern Economic Corridor and develops other facilities like air cargo and aviation maintenance centers. (Thailand-Airport-Bid)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The U.S. dollar slipped in late trading on Tuesday as risk appetite improved amid hopes for global economic recovery, subduing demand for the safe-haven currency.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.16 percent at 97.6758, following a 0.5-percent dip in the previous session. (US-Dollar Index-Down)