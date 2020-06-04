Thu, 04 Jun 2020

International

Further U.S. hegemony could spark global nuclear arms race

With the U.S. deciding to walk out of the Open Skies agreement, the U.S. is signaling to the world that ...

Bans for over 60s and children during pandemic under scrutiny

A small number of countries around the world have used age as a barrier in setting guidance for their response ...

4 St Louis police officers receive gunshot wounds during protests

ST LOUIS, Missouri - Police in St. Louis, Missouri say four police officers were shot late Monday as protests that ...

New Zealand largely escapes Covid-19 with only 22 deaths recorded

WELLINGTON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for 11 consecutive days, with ...

Several Afghan civilians die in roadside bombing

Officials say that seven civilians have been killed and six others wounded in a roadside bomb attack in northern Afghanistan.The ...

Tensions between U.S. black communities and police go back centuries

Outrage over racial profiling and the killing of African Americans by police officer ...

Business

ASX leads Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng to strong gains, Shanghai lags

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made strident gains on Wednesday, although on the Chinese mainland the advance was limited.The ...

Facebook, Instagram in tie-up with Saregama India

MUMBAI, India - Saregama India on Wednesday announced a global deal with Facebook to license its music for video and ...

U.S. stocks rally as dollar continues dive

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States, and across the world were in demand again on Tuesday, ...

Chinese solid waste imports down by nearly 50% this year

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China is now moving closer and vows to achieve its goal of halting all imports ...

German carmaker to expand investment in Chinese auto sector

HEFEI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- German carmaker Volkswagen has announced plans to invest 2.1 billion euros (about 2.3 billion U.S. ...

New plant for health and wellness products to open near Cork City

CO CORK, Ireland - A U.S. manufacturer of essential oils, health and wellness products is developing a manufacturing plant near ...

