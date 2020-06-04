MANILA -- The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines surged to 19,748 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 751 more infections on Wednesday.

The DOH said in a daily bulletin that the number of recoveries further climbed to 4,153 after 90 more patients have recovered, and the death toll also increased to 974 after eight more deaths were reported. (Philippines-COVID-19-Cases)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's online shopping kept a double-digit growth in April due to strong demand for food delivery services, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace amounted to 12 trillion won (9.9 billion U.S. dollars) in April, up 12.5 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea. (South Korea-Online Shopping)

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australia is on the brink of entering its first recession in three decades after gross domestic product (GDP) fell in the first quarter of 2020.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday revealed that the Australian economy shrank by 0.3 percent in the March quarter as a result of the bushfire crisis and early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. (Australia-Recession)