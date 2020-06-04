BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

One imported case was reported in Guangdong Province on the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Thursday.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 39 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,629.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for four straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

- - - -

SANTIAGO -- The Chilean Ministry of Health on Wednesday raised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country to 113,628, with 1,275 deaths.

According to the ministry, 4,942 new cases and another 87 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, a record number of daily deaths since the pandemic began in the country.

- - - -

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 92 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,377.

According to the ministry, the number of death cases rose from 290 to 291, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased to 27 (the lowest since March 22), out of 108 patients currently hospitalized.