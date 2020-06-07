Sun, 07 Jun 2020

International

Section
U.S. attorney general says he did not give order to clear park

WASHINGTON, DC - Attorney General William Barr says law enforcement officers were already moving to push back protesters from a ...

Australian marchers demonstrate against treatment of Indigenous people

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia (Xinhua) -- As thousands of Australians marched in solidarity with U.S. protesters this week, highly visible were ...

Dubai's Special Forces raid home in high profile arrest

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai security officials have arrested a Danish man wanted by Interpol in a sting operation.Amir Faten Mekky, ...

Irrational exuberance hits Wall St on stunning employment data

NEW YORK, New York - U.S stocks roared on Friday as employment data showed the U.S, economy could bounce back ...

Two Russians expelled from embassy by Czech government

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says his government has decided to designate two staff members at ...

Chinese capital returning to normal, threat level lowered again

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will lower its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level ...

Business

Section
Saudis, Russians convince OPEC and others to cut oil production

The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries on Saturday agreed to a one-month extension of record production cuts, in the ...

Taiwan's CPI drops to lowest level since December 2009

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Xinhua) -- Taiwan has reported the steepest decline of its consumer price index (CPI) since December 2009, rousing ...

Irish GDP jumps 4.9% in first quarter this year

DUBLIN, Ireland June 5 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 87.6 billion euros (about $99 billion) in ...

Shares in Hong Kong in Demand, Asian region moves higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar remained in free fall."Central banks ...

New Zealand setting high standards in housing developments

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - New public housing that will save tenants money in energy bills, and provide warmer, healthier and ...

Movie Review

The Last Emperor
Last Emperor