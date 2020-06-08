PYONGYANG, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), presided over a ruling party Political Bureau meeting over the weekend on issues like developing the country's chemical industry and building apartments in Pyongyang, state media reported on Monday.

The 13th Political Bureau meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was held on Saturday and Sunday at a time when the country celebrates the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK this year, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The meeting discussed in depth some crucial issues arising in further developing the self-sufficient economy of the country and improving the standard of people's living," the KCNA said.

The meeting's priority was to discuss the urgent problems arising in developing the chemical industry, and Kim repeatedly stressed that the chemical industry is the foundation of industry and a major thrust of the national economy, the report said.

The chemical industrial field has to be activated first to propel and guarantee the economic development of the country, Kim said.

The meeting also discussed the improvement of people's living conditions in Pyongyang, capital city of the country.

Kim said that strong state measures, including the construction of residential houses, must be taken to ensure the living conditions of the people.