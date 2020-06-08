BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

NEW YORK -- Global confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday reached 7,007,948 as of 0233 GMT on Monday, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 402,709 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed.

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic in India crossed the 7,000-mark, reaching 7,135 on Monday, as the total number of cases surpassed 250,000, reaching 256,611, said the latest data issued by the health ministry.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 38 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,814.

The daily caseload fell below 40 after staying above 50 for two days in a row. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,297.

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 103,671 with 2,067 deaths, according to data updated by the country's health ministry on Monday morning.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Wechat Pay, one of China's major third-party payment platforms, has stepped up digital support to help small businesses increase revenue amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Wechat Pay said it will leverage its digital capability to facilitate small and micro enterprises to better integrate online and traditional businesses, while providing insurance guarantees and marketing support for them.