NAIROBI -- Kenya on Sunday urged national governments to establish a robust food trade regime amid disruptions linked to COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Munya, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives said that a well-functioning and safe food trading system is key to shield communities from hunger in the COVID-19 era. (Kenya-Food trade-COVID-19)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's initial jobless claims recorded a double-digit growth in May as job losses increased amid an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report showed Monday.

The number of those who newly applied for job-seeking benefits in May was 111,000, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor. It was up 32.1 percent, or 27,000, from the same month of last year. (South Korea-Employment)

- - - -

TAIPEI -- Taiwan authorities removed several major epidemic control measures from Sunday, such as crowd control policies at mass events, as the COVID-19 epidemic notably eased across the island.

The island has reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for eight weeks, with the total number of COVID-19 patients remaining at 443, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said in a press release. (China-Taiwan-COVID-19)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- Large- and medium-sized hotels in Phuket and other provinces in southern Thailand will financially survive for the rest of this year, a leading hotelier said on Sunday.

Kongsak Khuphongsakorn, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA) Southern Chapter, said most Large- and medium-sized hotels in Phuket and elsewhere in the southern region of the country will manage to get through financially and only small-sized ones might possibly go out of business due to the pandemic, which has kept foreign visitors at bay. (Thailand-Hotel)

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, with life back to normal except continuing border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

There are no active cases in the country, and almost 40,000 tests in the past 17 days have turned up no positive results. It's been 40 days since the last case of community transmission, and 22 days since that person finished self-isolation, said a government statement. (New Zealand-COVID19-Control)