ULAN BATOR, June 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 260 Mongolian nationals were evacuated from Australia and the Philippines by a charter flight on Monday.

The charter flight flying a Sydney-Cebu-Ulan Bator route arrived at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport in the capital on Monday night, according to Mongolia's State Emergency Commission

The passengers will be quarantined at several designated facilities for 21 days, the commission said.

About 2,000 Mongolian nationals are expected to return from countries including Kazakhstan, Japan, India, South Korea and Germany by charter flights this month, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Mongolia has evacuated about 10,000 nationals by charter flights, buses or trains from virus-hit countries.

As of Monday, Mongolia has reported 194 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five foreigners, and 75 patients have recovered. All the cases were imported, mostly from Russia.

No local transmissions or deaths from the epidemic have been reported in the East Asian country so far.