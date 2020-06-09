Seon-Ho "xeta" Son announced Monday that he has retired from competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in order to pursue a career in Valorant.

The South Korean announced the move in a TwitLonger post.

"I'm officially moving to Valorant, thanks for all of your support and cheers i could come this far since my first professional CSGO career from team GOSU its been quite long way even though i couldn't achieve such as Major, making playoffs at big lan but was a pleasure to meet all around the world and to be participated in tournaments," xeta wrote. "Thanks to this experiences i have nothing but good memories and people in CS, with having this great memories i will continue to make something huge in my life playing valorant as well ! Thanks again for all cheering for me ! See u in Valorant"

Formerly known as "minixeta," xeta last competed with Chinese esports organization TYLOO in IEM Katowice 2020 before returning to South Korea due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also played with m0nster.kr, Ardeont, GOSU and MVP PK in his career.

