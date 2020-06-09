WASHINGTON -- The global economy is on track to shrink by 5.2 percent this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the deepest recession since the Second World War, the World Bank Group said in its latest Global Economic Prospects released Monday.

Economic activity in advanced economies is anticipated to contract 7 percent in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted, the report said. The U.S. economy is projected to shrink by 6.1 percent this year, while Euro Area could see a 9.1-percent contraction. (World Bank-Global Economy-2020)

- - - -

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday expressed its full support to the global movement against racism, but highlighted the importance for protesters to take preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds. We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference. (WHO-Protest-COVID-19)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will cut off all communication and liaison lines with the Republic of Korea (ROK), the DPRK's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The relevant field of our side will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the north and the south... This measure is the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with south Korea and get rid of unnecessary things," said the report early Tuesday local time in Pyongyang. (DPRK-ROK-Communication Lines)

- - - -

DAMASCUS -- At least 41 Syrian soldiers and rebels were killed on Monday during a showdown in the country's central province of Hama, state news agency SANA and activist group reported.

The rebel launched an offensive using suicide bombers and booby-trapped vehicles in the northern part of the al-Ghab Plains in the northwestern countryside of Hama Province, said SANA. (Syria-Rebel-Kill)