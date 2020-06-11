BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

LIMA -- Peru has reported 5,087 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 208,823, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll now stands at 5,903 people, up from 5,738 on the previous day.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

There were 62 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,361 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 45 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,947.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past 11 days. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,312.

- - - -

KAMPALA -- China on Wednesday donated an assortment of chemicals and equipment to Uganda in the fight against desert locusts that experts warn are threatening food security in the east African country.

Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese ambassador to Uganda handed over the donation to Vincent Ssempijja, Uganda's minister of agriculture at a function held here.

Minister Ssempijja thanked China for the donation in the fight against the destructive migratory insects.

"It (donation) will take us very far in this effort of ensuring food security for the people of Uganda," Ssempijja said.

- - - -

BEIJING -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday issued an article titled "The COVID-19 Pandemic Magnifies the Crisis of 'U.S.-Style Human Rights'."

The U.S. government's self-interested, short-sighted, inefficient, and irresponsible response to the pandemic has caused the tragedy in which about 2 million Americans became infected with the virus and more than 110,000 have died from it, the article said.

- - - -

PARIS -- Another 23 patients with the COVID-19 in France died in the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 29,319 since March 1, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Patients hospitalized dropped by 283 to 11,678, confirming the downward trend since early April. Some 933 remained in intensive care, down by 22. The number of confirmed cases increased by 545 to 155,136, said the ministry in a statement.