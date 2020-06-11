Thu, 11 Jun 2020

Comparing the U.S. response and the rest of the world to Covid-19

In the United States, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has centered on bailouts of mega-corporations and big banks. Citizens ...

Australia, a prop in a wider political game?

"What's in it for us?"This is the first question Prime Minister Scott Morrison should have asked himself when US President ...

George Floyd remembered as body is laid to rest

HOUSTON, Texas - Family, friends, and people who never knew him filed into the pews of the Fountain of Praise ...

1,871 police in Mubai have Covid-19, twenty-one have died so far

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police said that 1,871 COVID-19 positive cases among the personnel have been reported ...

Trump likely to address American people in reunification bid

WASHINGTON, DC - In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George ...

Minneapolis City Councillors want to shut down police department

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - At least nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and ...

U.S. stocks mixed after Federal Reserve details economic forecasts

NEW YORK, New York - The Federal Reserve says the U,S, economy will remain under pressure until well into next ...

European Union on way to constitutional crisis

On May 5, Germany's constitutional court ruled that parts of the European Central Bank's bond buying operations to avert a ...

Airlines in China flew 25.83 million passengers in May

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's airline industry showed signs of recovery in May with the decline in key indicators ...

Average weekly earnings in Ireland rise by 3.9% to 801 euros

DUBLIN, Ireland June 9 (Xinhua) -- Average weekly earnings in Ireland increased by 3.9 percent to 801.83 euros (906 U.S. ...

Solar Energy Corporation awards Adani Green Energy $6 billion project

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India - Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has won the first of its kind manufacturing-linked solar agreement from ...

Airlines anticipate resuming flights to and from Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Some international airlines may soon be flying to and from Dublin Airport again, as restrictions are being ...

