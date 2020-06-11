SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to face worse export conditions from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, the country's central bank said Thursday.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said in its monetary and credit policy report that South Korea's export conditions worsened amid the weakened global trade that was caused by a global supply disruption, the restricted purchase activity and the delayed logistics and customs clearance coming from unprecedented lockdowns in many countries. (S.Korea-Export-COVID 19)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- China's economy could have a "very impressive" recovery and achieve growth, a Deutsche Bank economist said.

Most of the world's main economies are easing strict lockdown measures imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread, and are relieved from recession. But China is, in general, regarded as one of the few ones that could still grow, CNBC quoted Michael Spencer, Deutsche Bank's chief economist and head of research for Asia Pacific, as saying. (China-Economy Recovery)

- - - -

BRASILIA -- Brazil's industrial confidence indicator (ICEI) improved in June compared to the dismal readings registered in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report from the National Industry Confederation (CNI) showed the indicator rose from 34.7 points in May to 41.2 points in June on a scale of zero to 100, where 50 and over indicates confidence in the economy. (Brazil-Economy)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- NetEase Inc.'s shares rose strongly on its Hong Kong market debut Thursday morning as the tech firm became the second U.S.-listed Chinese company to finish homecoming secondary listing after Alibaba.

Shares of the internet giant started trading at about 133 Hong Kong dollars (17.16 U.S. dollars), more than eight percent higher than its offering price of 123 Hong Kong dollars.

NetEase won enormous popularity among retail investors ahead of Thursday's trading as its offering was oversubscribed about 360 times. (Hong Kong-NetEase)