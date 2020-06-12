SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Thursday that the country will sternly deal with any act to scatter leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) across the inter-Korean border.

Kim You-geun, first deputy director of the Blue House National Security Office, told a press briefing that the government will thoroughly clamp down on the dispersion of anti-DPRK leaflets and materials, saying any violation will be sternly dealt with according to domestic law.

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- A strong Chinese civilization and a strong America can live together in peace in the twenty-first century, a Singaporean academic has said.

"The world will be relieved and even cheer this outcome. And the American people will be better off," Kishore Mahbubani, professor in the practice of public policy at the National University of Singapore, wrote in a recent opinion piece for The National Interest.

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared that the Black Lives Matter movement has been hijacked by "left-wing agendas."

"I think what we're seeking with some of these protests, they start on a fair point when they're raising issues about, you know, people's treatment in custody or things like that," Morrison, who represents the electorate named after Cook, told Nine Entertainment radio.

"But now it's being taken over by other much more politically driven left-wing agendas, which are seeking to take advantage of these opportunities to push their political causes.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) warned the United States on Thursday not to interfere in the inter-Korean affairs, denouncing the U.S. double-dealing on such issues as "disgusting."

"No one is entitled to say this or that about the inter-Korean relations as the relations pertain to the internal affairs of the Korean nation from A to Z," said Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry.