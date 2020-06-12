Fri, 12 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
86
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
It's official, U.S. now has more than two million cases of Covid-19

The United States has officially gone over the 2 million mark in total cases of novel coronavirus infections.According to figures ...

U.S. president to hold summit on responses to racial divide

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with faith leaders, law enforcement officers and small business ...

Germany Confirms U.S. Eyeing Troop Cuts Despite Concerns Over Russia

The German government says it has received formal notification of a possible partial withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in the ...

Comparing the U.S. response and the rest of the world to Covid-19

In the United States, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has centered on bailouts of mega-corporations and big banks. Citizens ...

Australia, a prop in a wider political game?

"What's in it for us?"This is the first question Prime Minister Scott Morrison should have asked himself when US President ...

George Floyd remembered as body is laid to rest

HOUSTON, Texas - Family, friends, and people who never knew him filed into the pews of the Fountain of Praise ...

Business

Section
Scottish resorts owned by Donald Trump qualify for government relief

A potential Pound 1 million bailout to US President Donald Trump for his two Scottish golf resorts was criticised on ...

Germany Confirms U.S. Eyeing Troop Cuts Despite Concerns Over Russia

The German government says it has received formal notification of a possible partial withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in the ...

South African business confidence hits forty-three year low

In the second quarter of this year, business confidence in South Africa fell to its lowest level ever recorded on ...

European Union on way to constitutional crisis

On May 5, Germany's constitutional court ruled that parts of the European Central Bank's bond buying operations to avert a ...

Airlines in China flew 25.83 million passengers in May

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's airline industry showed signs of recovery in May with the decline in key indicators ...

Average weekly earnings in Ireland rise by 3.9% to 801 euros

DUBLIN, Ireland June 9 (Xinhua) -- Average weekly earnings in Ireland increased by 3.9 percent to 801.83 euros (906 U.S. ...

Movie Review

Sherlock, Jr.