BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry said Sunday morning that 311 new deaths of COVID-19 and 11,929 more positive cases were reported, taking the number of deaths to 9,195 and total cases to 320,922.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time), today 9,195 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

This is so far the highest single-day spike in the cases.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,085.

The daily caseload moved between 30 and 60 for the past two weeks. Of the new cases, three were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,333.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, language institute, call center, nursing home, and health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

- - - -

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia reported two new imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the kingdom to 128, said a health ministry's statement on Sunday.

The new COVID-19 positive patients are local men, aged 22 and 29, who arrived here from Indonesia via a direct flight on Friday, the statement said, adding that the patients are undergoing treatment at isolation wards in the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

- - - -

WUHAN -- No new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The province reported two new asymptomatic cases on Saturday. There are still 11 such cases under medical observation.

- - - -

ADDIS ABABA -- As COVID-19 caseload surpassed 225,105 on Saturday across the African continent, 43 African countries are now under full border closure due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The death toll from the pandemic has reached 6,040, while some 102,846 people have recovered, according to the latest data from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

- - - -

SANTIAGO -- Chilean President Sebastian Pinera accepted on Saturday the resignation of Health Minister Jaime Manalich amid criticism from civil organizations and opposition figures for his management of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The president said that "Dr. Jaime Manalich gave all his effort and put off all his legitimate personal interests to concentrate all his time and energy to give the best of himself in the difficult and noble task of protecting our lives and our health."