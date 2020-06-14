Sun, 14 Jun 2020

Irish man to be extradited to UK over deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The High Court in Dublin on Friday ordered the extradition of an Irish national ...

North Korea accuses Trump of hypocrisy

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea sees little use in maintaining a personal relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong ...

Chinese said to have potential to influence Pakistani media

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - A researcher has warned that Chinese inroads into Pakistan's mainstream media, and state-level bilateral cooperation on telecommunications ...

Top U.S. military leader describes walk with Trump as 'mistake'

WASHINGTON, DC - Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President ...

It's official, U.S. now has more than two million cases of Covid-19

The United States has officially gone over the 2 million mark in total cases of novel coronavirus infections.According to figures ...

U.S. president to hold summit on responses to racial divide

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with faith leaders, law enforcement officers and small business ...

U.S. stocks recover, Dow Jones gains 477 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounced back on Friday to record appreciable gains across the board, a day ...

Two decades of gains against child labour likely to be lost

Huge gains made towards ending child labour over the last 20 years, risk being reversed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ...

Stock markets in Asia, Europe hit the brakes

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock traders in Asia applied the brakes on Friday, a day after global markets were rattled sending ...

As U.S. begins to recover, uncertainty persists as to sustainability

WASHINGTON, DC June 12 (Xinhua) -- As the U.S. economy slowly moves toward recovery after getting hammered by the COVID-19 ...

Scottish resorts owned by Donald Trump qualify for government relief

A potential Pound 1 million bailout to US President Donald Trump for his two Scottish golf resorts was criticised on ...

Germany Confirms U.S. Eyeing Troop Cuts Despite Concerns Over Russia

The German government says it has received formal notification of a possible partial withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in the ...

