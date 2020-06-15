Mon, 15 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
65
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Firing of Atlanta police officer fails to quell fiery protests

ATLANTA, Georgia - An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer ...

Trump in attendance as 1,107 cadets graduate in ceremony at West Point

WESTPOINT, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump defying social-distance protocols ensured the West Point Academy graduation went ahead on ...

Massive influx of weaponry and mercenaries seen in Libya

NEW YORK, New York - Libyans continue to be bombarded, while electricity outages and disruption to water supplies have become ...

British government imposes travel ban on uncovered faces

LONDON, UK - Face coverings will be mandatory for Brits travelling on public transport as of Monday.The regulation will apply ...

Irish man to be extradited to UK over deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The High Court in Dublin on Friday ordered the extradition of an Irish national ...

North Korea accuses Trump of hypocrisy

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea sees little use in maintaining a personal relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong tourism industry pins hopes on new security law

HONG KONG, June 14 (ANI): As Hong Kong citizens continue their pro-democracy battle against the city's leadership and mainland China, ...

Effects of lockdowns around world likely to have lasting impact

Lockdowns imposed around the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are having a differential impact on economic ...

Fifty million euro to support beef farmers in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has announced Cabinet approval for an allocation of €50 million to provide for a ...

U.S. stocks recover, Dow Jones gains 477 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounced back on Friday to record appreciable gains across the board, a day ...

Two decades of gains against child labour likely to be lost

Huge gains made towards ending child labour over the last 20 years, risk being reversed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ...

Stock markets in Asia, Europe hit the brakes

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock traders in Asia applied the brakes on Friday, a day after global markets were rattled sending ...

Movie Review

Queen of the Desert