TOKYO -- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday said that amid the harsh virus-induced financial environment, the bank stood poised to unroll further easing measures as necessary, although conceded that Japan's economic situation and outlook remained severe.

"We won't hesitate to take additional easing steps as needed. That means we are ready to expand our lending facilities if necessary," Kuroda told a press conference after the conclusion of the BOJ's policy setting meeting. (Japan-Central bank-Easing measures)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- The Chinese government on Tuesday donated the sixth batch of anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to Pakistan at the Islamabad International Airport to help the country fight against the pandemic.

Addressing the donation ceremony, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal thanked the Chinese government and people for providing Pakistan with the urgently needed medical supplies. (Pakistan-China-Medical supplies)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) demolished an inter-Korean liaison office in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong by an explosion.

The South Korean ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said in a brief statement that the DPRK blew up the Kaesong joint liaison office at 2:49 p.m. local time (0549 GMT). (South Korea-DPRK)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday stressed the importance of stability as Hong Kong was ranked three places down globally in terms of competitiveness.

Hong Kong was ranked fifth globally in the latest World Competitiveness Yearbook 2020 published by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD), down from second last year. (China's Hong Kong-Competitiveness)