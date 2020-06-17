TOKYO, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday as concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries and issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula saw investors secure profits made following the Nikkei's sharp rise a day earlier.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 126.45 points, or 0.56 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 22,455.76.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 6.36 points, or 0.40 percent, to finish at 1,587.09.

Air transportation, land transportation and textile and apparel-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.